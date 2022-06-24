CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A day full of pride festivities, a relaxing morning of yoga, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables to stock up on! Check out what’s happening this weekend in the Lowcountry

Annual Charleston Pride Parade

Show your pride this Saturday with the return of the Annual Charleston Pride Parade!

You still have a little more time to join in on the lively festivities hosted by Charleston Pride.

Kicking off first is the parade, starting at 9 a.m. at Wragg Square, marching along King Street, and ending at Market Street. Bring a high-spirited attitude so you can “Be Who You Are” at this vibrant event.

The fun doesn’t end after the parade, more Charleston Pride events will follow afterward!

Outdoor Yoga at Firefly Distillery

Start your weekend on the right foot with an outdoor yoga class happening this Saturday.

Firefly Distillery invites you to find your light with a one-hour outdoor all-levels yoga class led by instructor Reagan Sobel.

The yoga class is $15 per person with mats available for purchase for $15 or rent at $5.

After the yoga class, stick around Firefly Distillery’s new Park Circle location where there will be live music, food trucks, tastings, and, yes, plenty of vodka.

The class begins at 11 a.m.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is lcoated at 2024 Academy Road.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.