CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The famous Spoleto Festival, bluegrass music, farmers markets, and more planned for this last weekend in May.

Check out this list of events happening this weekend.

Spoleto Festival USA

The premier Spoleto Festival makes its return this Friday through June 12.

The Spoleta Festival USA will feature performances in opera, theater, dance, and music, in addition to artists talks and special events.

Ticket prices vary by performance and can be found here.

Performances will happen at various venues including the Gaillard Center, College of Charleston, Dock Street Theatre, Festival Hall, and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

Swamptooth at Charleston Pour House

Taking the deck stage this Saturday at Charleston Pour House is bluegrass band, Swamptooth

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles and much more.

The market runs year round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is lcoated at 2024 Academy Road.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Outdoor Yoga at Firefly Distillery

Start your weekend on the right foot with an outdoor yoga class happening this Saturday.

Firefly Distillery invites you to find your light with a one-hour outdoor all-levels yoga class led by instructor Reagan Sobel.

The yoga class is $15 per person with mats available for purchase for $15 or rent at $5.

After the yoga class, stick around Firefly Distillery’s new Park Circle location where there will be live music, food trucks, tastings, and, yes, plenty of vodka.

The class begins at 11 a.m.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.