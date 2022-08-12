CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Summer is flying by! If you need last-minute plans before the little ones go back to class, check out this list for some happenings to check out this weekend.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Grammy award-winning Performer “Weird Al” Yankovic is making a stop in Charleston this Sunday for part of his “Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

Yankovic will be performing at the Gaillard Auditorium with special guest Emo Philips.

Tickets to the show start at $39. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Bublé

Star singer Michael Bublé will be performing this Sunday at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform popular hits as well as songs from his newest album “Higher.”

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Inclusive Prom

Charleston County Parks is putting on a fun and unforgettable night for those with special needs and their families.

CCPRC is hosting an Inclusive Prom this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the R.L. Jones Center in Mount Pleasant.

Advance tickets are $4 per person, which includes chaperones. The remaining tickets can be purchased the day of at $5.

The R.L. Jones Center is located at 391 Egypt Road.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.