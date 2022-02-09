Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Love is in the air with Valentine’s concerts, DIYs craft workshops, food and wine, and more happenings over this weekend.

Here’s a roundup of events happening in the next few days.

Family Friendly Valentine’s DIY Workshop

On February 12, Board & Brush with host a Family Friendly Valentine’s DIY Workshop. At this event, families can spend quality time together, creating crafts for that special someone.

Each project is $15 with materials and instructions, and a variety of paint and wood stain colors provided to help attendees to create a fun DIY sign.

The workshop starts at 11 a.m. Board & Brush is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2.

Galentine & Valentine Vintage Vessel Candlemaking Workshop

Join in with local artist Daisy McClellan, on February 13, for a special candlemaking class at the Redux Contemporary Art Center.

Those who attend will learn the history of candle making and how to make their very own soy candles from start to finish.

No experience is required and all materials will be provided. Attendees get to take home two scented candles.

The cost for the class is $65 for Redux members and $80 for non-members.

The workshop is ages 14+, and it starts at 11 a.m.

The Redux Contemporary Art Center is located at 1056 King Street.

George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

Charleston Pour House will host the RnB/Funk group George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners on February 12.

The group will take the deck stage with their show starting at 6 p.m. – Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of.

The show is for all ages, however, attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 21 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge that must be paid at the door.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway

Wine and Chocolate Stroll

Take a drive to Magnolia Plantation for the Annual Wine and Chocolate: Around The World. On February 12, get a taste of chocolate from different places around the globe while quenching your thirst with great-tasting wine.

Take a stroll through eight different “countries,” with live music, in the beautiful garden along the Ashley River.

The event starts at 1 p.m.

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is located at 3550 Ashley River Road.

Valentine’s Day Oyster Roast

Holy City Brewing on February 12 will have its Valentine’s Day Oyster Roast, starting at noon.

For all the oyster-lovers out there, Holy City Brewing is offering two ticket packages: the first one is for all-you-can-eat oysters and their first beer, and the second package includes everything in the first package with the addition of Bubba Blade oyster shucker.

Ticket prices start at $35.

Holy City Brewing is located at 1021 Aragon Avenue.