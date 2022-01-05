Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in January

A Monster Jam truck performs during the first-ever monster truck event in Beijing’s iconic “Bird’s Nest” National Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new year brings a new you and new things to do in 2022!

See what’s there to do around the Lowcountry this second weekend in the New Year:

Monster Jam is back! 🚧

Monster Jam Arena Tour

The action-packed, family-friendly Monster Jam will return to the North Charleston Coliseum on January 8-9.

Fans will get to see high-flying stunts and intense head-to-head battles, competing for the Event Championship. The Monster Jam trucks will compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions before competing for the World Finals in Orlando next May.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will happen Saturday and Sunday where fans can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. The Pit Party will be held before the competitions on January 8 and January 9.

Tickets to Monster Jam can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Yoga🧘 & beer🍻 anyone?

Bend + Brews: A Pop Up Yoga Experience with Ghost Monkey Brewery

Yoga? Beer? Brunch? Why not all three?

On January 9th, Ghost Monkey Brewery will have a pop-up yoga class, featuring a beer tasting and brunch. A certified yoga instructor will lead a 45 minute class in the taproom, followed by a brew and tasty brunch provided by Dashi.

The class starts at 9:30 a.m. and tickets include the yoga class and one brew from the taproom. Brunch from the Dashi food truck is not included. Additional beer tasting can be purchased.

Don’t forget a yoga mat!

Ghost Monkey Brewery is located at 522 Wando Lane in Mount Pleasant.

Firefly Yoga with Reagan Sobel

Firefly Distillery invites you to find your light on January 8th with a one-hour outdoor all-levels yoga class led by instructor Reagan Sobel.

The yoga class is $15 per person, with mats available for purchase for $15 or rent at $5.

After yoga, attendees are invited to hang around to enjoy Firefly Distillery’s new Park Circle location, where there will be live music, food trucks, tastings and, of course, vodka.

The yoga class starts at 11 a.m.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Take a cold dip! 🥶

Polar Bear Plunge

Splash into the New Year at the 7th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Charleston Southern University, happening on January 26th.

Attendess are invited to take a dip into the cold waters, part of the CSU’s Sweet 16 tradition. Hot chocolate will be offered, along with special edition Polar Bear Plunge t-shirts, music and prizes.

The cost to participate is $7.

The Polar Bear Plunge starts at 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern University is located at 9200 University Boulevard in North Charleston.

Clean up first🚮, then have a beer🍺

Craft Brews & Clean Up Crews

On January 8th, Brewlab Charleston will host its Craft Brews & Clean Up Crews event, starting at 11 a.m.

In partnership with Keep Charleston Beautiful, this is an ideal event for those looking to kick off the new year by cleaning up the brewery district. This event is planned for each month, with meeting locations at different bars for an hour of clean up and beers afterwards.

Brewlab Charleston is located at 2200 Heriot Street in Downtown.