CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A summer arts festival, night market, paddleboarding at Kiawah, and more happening this weekend.

Need plans? Check out this list of events going on set for the weekend!

Artcelium Fest: Summer Edition

Take a drive to Woodlands Nature Reserve for the Artcelium Fest happening Sunday!

The popular event will feature over 20 local artists putting on performances from live glass blowing and painting, to soup making and mushroom growing.

There will also be plenty of music and workshops to participate in!

Stick around for a bit afterward for a Camping After Party!

The event, set for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., is open to all ages. Leashed dogs are welcome!

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

A layout of the event can be viewed here.

Woodlands Nature Reserve is located at 4279 Ashley River Road.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Tour

For those looking for an adventure and good workout at the same time, try your hand (and feet) at a Stand-Up Paddleboard Tour this Saturday on Kiawah Island.

This two-hour guided tour will lead guests through a scenic marsh and school them on all things wildlife.

The tour is meant for those who have had stand-up paddleboarding experience, so limited instructure will be provided.

Guests must be at least 16 years old with moderate physical ability.

The experience is $65 per person and $60 for Kiawah Island Golf Resort guests and KICA members.

The tour is happening at Mingo Point, located 876 Kiawah Island Parkway.

The PoHo Night Market

Charleston Pour House on Saturday will host The PoHo Night Market.

The event features local makers, artisans, vintage pickers, food from Root Note, and live music.

A good few dozens of vendors including 138 Woodworks, Adoni Design, ASH+VINE BOTANICALS, and Charleston Dye Lab will be featured.

Those who would like to be a vendor can apply here.

The event is free and starts at 5 p.m. Get your tickets here!

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.