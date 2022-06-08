CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A weekend filled with farmers’ markets, “A Taste of Texas,” and post-workout brews.

Need plans? See this list of events going on in the next few days!

Burpees & Brews at Freehouse Brewing

Looking to break a sweat and have a good post-workout brew? Freehouse Brewery on Saturday will host Burpees & Brews along with Charleston Get Fit.

Locals can pay $15 for a 50-minute boot camp style workout and one free beer (additional beer can be purchased.)

Those who attend are asked to bring a yoga mat, a small towel, and an extra shirt.

Limited spots are available. Pre-registration is required.

Freehouse Brewery is located at 2895 Pringle Street B, in North Charleston.

A Taste of Texas

This Sunday, locals can get a “Taste of Texas” at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal.

The event is hosted by Texas A&M University at Galveston and will feature a tour of TS Kennedy, samples of barbecue, ice cream, and more dockside festivities.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a time to tour the boat.

Closed-toe shoes are required.

The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Family-Friendly DIY Workshop

This Saturday, Board & Brush is hosting a Family-Friendly DIY Workshop.

Join in on this workshop to create a unique piece of artwork for your home

Attendees and children can choose a wood project from a gallery.

Materials and instructions will be provided.

Pre-registration can be done here – tickets are $68 for adults and $25 for children.

The workshop begins at 11 p.m. and is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2 in West Ashley.