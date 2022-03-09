CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend features the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, vendor fairs, and art showcases!

Here are a few things you can do this weekend around the Lowcountry.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party & Parade

This Saturday, the Lowcountry’s favorited St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns after a two-year hiatus.

The North Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Block Party will kick off at the Old Village near Park Circle.

Guests can enjoy live music, street vendors, food, and fun attractions for the whole family.

A parade will start things off on Park Place East, headed from East Montague Avenue to Virginia Avenue.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Sumney, Councilman Bob King, The Charleston Pipe, Legacy Irish Dance Academy, Riptide Roller Derby Team, Uibh Fhali Academy of Irish Dance, The Low Tide boys dance squad and many more special guests will be at the party.

The event, parade, and parking are all free to the public.

Carpooling and ridesharing are encouraged due to limited parking.

Everything starts at noon.

The PoHo Night Market

Charleston Pour House on Saturday will host The PoHo Night Market.

The event features local makers, artisans, vintage pickers, beers and tacos from Root Note, and live music.

A good few dozens of vendors including 138 Woodworks, Adoni Design, ASH+VINE BOTANICALS, and Charleston Dye Lab will be featured.

Those who would like to be a vendor can apply here.

The event is free and starts at 5 p.m. Get your tickets here!

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Charleston Black Expo

Charleston’s long-time event, the annual Black Expo, returns this Saturday.

The family event features several opportunities and resources for the Black community, along with favorited local vendors. This year, comedian and star of Black-ish Anthony Anderson and gospel singer Kierra Sheard will be featured at this year’s expo.

In addition to vendors and live entertainment, the event features seminars, workshops, youth activities, and delicious food.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The expo starts at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston.

ArtFest

This Saturday, come out to ArtFest and enjoy local art showcases from talented artists in the area.

ArtFest features a mix of local music, dance and visual artists gathered together by professional artists.

The Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will present a juried art show as well.

All attractions at the event are free of charge. Admission and parking are free as well!

ArtFest will happen at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, starting at 11 a.m.