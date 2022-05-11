CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend features a one-of-a-kind show by Cirque de Soleil, foodie events, a concert at Charleston Pour House, and much more.

Check out this roundup of happenings planned for this weekend:

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal

This Thursday through Sunday, Cirque du Soleil will bring its first acrobatic performance on ice at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Cirque du Soleil will be performing its one-of-a-kind “Crystal” show that mixes circus art with ice skating.

The performance schedule and ticket prices can be found here.

North Charleston Coliseum is located at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.

OMIWIMO at Charleston Pour House

Taking the deck stage Friday at Charleston Pour House is psychedelic quintet OMIWIMO.

The quintet (pronounced “oh-me-we-moe”) is known to perform at various Charleston venues, breweries, and backyards.

The band will be performing two sets.

All ages are welcome to the show, however, attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 21 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge (in addition to the ticket price) that must be paid at the door.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston

Simple Fest

LO-Fi Brewing on Saturday will host its unique Simple Fest.

Simple Fest will highlight South Carolina music, food, and art.

Talent includes The Simplicity, Invisible Low End Power, Abstract That Rapper, J.S. Terry & The Holston Creek Boys, and Charlie Boy.

Simple Fest is set to run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

LO-Fi Brewing is located at 2038 Meeting Street Road in Charleston.

A Southern Made Celebration at Firefly Distillery

This Saturday, Firefly Distillery will host an event celebrating southern lifestyle brand Palmetto Moon’s 20th Anniversary Bash.

The ticketed event will have live music, craft cocktails, limited edition spirits, a YETI Chill Lounge, and a Palmetto Moon pop-up shop.

The celebration kicks off a 12 p.m. with live music starting at 12:30 p.m.

Firefly Distillery will also have a special edition of their signature Sweet Tea Vodka as a collaboration piece with Palmetto Moon.

Tickets are $15 for ages 10 and up.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Boozy Book Fair: Foodie Edition

Stems & Skins on Saturday will host a special book fair, just for grown-ups.

Local bookworms can fulfill their bookish joy by shopping for a great read with a glass of rose, spritz, some delicious summertime foods, and ice cream.

The catalog and order form can be found here.

Locals who know what books they would like to order are encouraged to purchase them in advance through the book order form.

The “Not Scholastic” book fair is set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stems & Skins is located at 1070 East Montague Avenue in Park Circle.

Bingo & Brews

This Friday evening, locals can try their luck and have a brew over at Brewlab Charleston’s Bingo & Brews event.

Bingo cards are $5 each or 5 for $20 with all proceeds going towards Respite Care Charleston’s support services for families battling Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Prizes include gift cards and swag from Charleston restaurants and small businesses.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

Brewlab is located at 2200 Heriot Street in Charleston.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.