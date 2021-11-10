Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in November 🎄

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The return of the Holiday Festival of Lights, a rock concert, and food trucks galore!

Here’s what’s happening the second weekend of November:

Festival of Lights returns 🎄

Holiday Festival of Lights

The Holiday Festival of Lights returns on November 12th! The 32nd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights will be open through December 31, every day from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine at James Island County Park.

Guests will get to enjoy over 750 light displays on a three-mile driving tour, including the newly rebuilt Cooper River Bridge display. Guests can also participate in many other activities including train rides, marshmallow roasting, gift shops, and much more.

The Holiday Festival of Lights will have regular nights where visitors can purchase tickets at regular prices, and peak nights with higher-priced tickets. Visitors can also buy their tickets in advance online.

More information can be found on HolidayFestivalofLights.com.

Food, food and more food 🥡

Black Food Truck Festival

The culture-filled, family-friendly Black Food Truck Festival will happen on November 13th through November 14th at Patriots Point Stadium.

Local vendors including A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Bourbon Street Catering, Chef TR, Sweetgrass Foodz, Bits N Bytes, and more will fill the lineup of trucks this year. Featured entertainment including the Black Diamond Band and DJ Tanrum will also be present to keep the party going!

The Black Food Truck Festival will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Tickets to visit both days are $15, while single-day tickets are $10. Patriots Point Stadium is located at 85 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

Holy Smokes Lowcountry Barbecue Festival

On November 13th, champions of the barbecue community will come together for the Holy Smokes Lowcountry Barbecue Festival to celebrate the culture, history, and traditions of American barbecue. Efforts of the event will go towards fundraising and increasing awareness of pediatric brain cancer.

The festival will happen at The Bend and features live music, food, drinks, and more. Those who attend can sample different styles of barbecue and side dishes.

Regular tickets are $95 and include food, entertainment, and drinks for purchase. VIP tickets are $200 and include all food and drinks, Special VIP courses, and access to a private bar. Children (ages 7-13) tickets are $25, children age six and under are admitted free.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bend is located at 3775 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.

Big Boat Regatta & Trotman Oyster Roast

The annual Big Boat Regatta and Trotman Oyster Roast will happen on November 13th at the Charleston Yacht Club (CHYC). Registration through November 12th is $55 and can be done online or in-person the day before the roast.

The oyster roast will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. CHYC is located at 27 Lockwood Drive.

Feeling a concert? 🎸

The Talismen and Zach Person

On November 13th, The Talismen and Zach Person will perform at the Charleston Pour House. Tickets for the show are $10.

The show is for all ages, through attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Those under 21 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show beginning at 6 p.m. The Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway.