CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fall has arrived! If you’re looking for some fun things to do while taking in the new season, here’s a list of events happening this weekend.

MOJA Arts Festival

Charleston’s annual festival that celebrates African American and Caribbean culture continues through this weekend!

There are still a couple of MOJA events happening this weekend including WONDERVERSE: The Music of Stevie Wonder and the MOJA Finale.

Tickets for the events can be purchased here.

Goose Creek Fall Festival

The City of Goose Creek will have its 2022 Fall Festival on October 8. Admission is free and canned goods are requested to benefit the Helping Hands of Goose Creek. Donors will receive two raffle tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes awarded throughout the event.

Boone Hall Fright Nights

Boone Hall Fright Nights continues! There are three attractions for guests to enjoy: The Lodge at Willow Ridge, Freaks: World of Oddities, and Sinister Cinema Haunt.

Boone Hall Fright Nights will run on select nights through October 30.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Bay Street Biergarten Oktoberfest

The 9th annual celebration of Oktoberfest at Bay Street Biergarten is happening this Saturday.

This year, the festival will have new games including a Dryvebox, a golf simulator, a bounce castle, and more fun activities for everyone. There will also be live music by the Old Soul Band, Liam Murphy, and a beer collab with Holy City Brewing.

You can also sign up for the Stein Hoisting Competition before the event.

Biergarten’s Oktoberfest is set from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Latin American Festival

The Latin American Festival returns to Wannamaker County Park this Sunday!

The festival will highlight Latin American food, music, art, and culture. Guests can enjoy a variety of Latin American foods including empanadas, and arroz con pollo while listening to merengue, reggaeton, bachata, and salsa music.

Admission is $10 ($5 for students and military members with valid ID). Gold pass holders and children ages 12 and under are admitted free.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.