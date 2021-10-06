Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in October 🍻

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From Oktoberfest and Latin heritage to 5Ks and DIY workshops, check out these special events happening this weekend in the Lowcountry.

Go for a run! 🏃‍♂️

Avondale 5K Walk + Run for Special Kids

The Avondale 5K Walk + Run for Special Kids is returning on October 9th. Proceeds from the race go towards the Charles Webb Center non-profit that serves children ages six weeks to 10 years old who have developmental mental disabilities and special needs. Runners in this race will journey through the pleasant streets of the Avondale neighborhood in West Ashley. Following the race will be an after-party at the Triangle Char and Bar with music, all-inclusive food, and drinks. If you missed online registration, you can register during packet pick-up the day before at 4 p.m., or the morning of the race at 7 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m.

Turtle Trek 5K

Take a run with the turtles on the beautiful Isle of Palms on October 9th. Proceeds from the Turtle Trek go towards the Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium. Registration is required and includes some free goodies, whether you choose to run in-person or remotely. The race is set to start at 3 p.m.

Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon & 5K

Those who pre-registered for this run are sure to enjoy the beautiful foliage and oaks at Johns Island County Park. Packets will be available for pick-up on race day. The course will have two water stations, however, personal water bottles are highly recommended. The half marathon begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K is set to start at 8:30 a.m. on October 9th.

Cheers! 🍻

Charleston Mimosa Festival

The Charleston Mimosa Festival returns to The Bend this weekend on October 9th. Try out some of the best mimosas and bloody marys the Lowcountry has to offer. There will also be White Claw, Brunch Punch, beer, and wine offerings, and live music to kick back and enjoy. Tickets are $50 ($60 the day of the event) and includes entry, entertainment, a souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. The first 500 only pay $35!

Bay Street Biergarten Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is back at the eclectic Bay Street Biergarten for its eighth year! There will be new games and activities such as a huge Velcro Wall, live music by the Houk Brothers and Buffalo Dreamsicle, and lots of food to dig into. Come out to this free beer festival set for October 9th, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Clare Oktoberfest

The St. Clare of Assisi Church will have its Oktoberfest on October 10th, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will happen in the Courtyard and Commons at Bishop England High School. Advance ticket purchases are required, and it includes different food offerings, desserts, and two servings of beer or wine. You will also enjoy some Oktoberfest music, a commemorative Beer Stein, and some time to chill in the festival tent. Tickets are $35 for adults, $18 for adults not drinking any alcohol, $14 for those ages 12 to 21, $100 for VIP, and children ages 11 and under are admitted free. Space is limited to 300 participants so get your tickets now!

Celebrate Latin Heritage 🎉

Latin American Festival

Come out and celebrate Latin American and Caribbean traditions and cultures at the Latin American Festival on October 10th at Wannamaker County Park. The event will be full of music, art, food, and activities for everyone. The festival will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live entertainment playing the latest hits from merengue to reggaeton, bachata, and salsa. Visitors can also taste cuisines from Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. Admission to the festival is $10. College students and military members receive a discounted rate of $5 with a valid ID. Gold Pass holders and children ages 12 and under are free. Fetter Health will also be onsite offering vaccines for attendees.

Need some Halloween crafts? 👻

Family-Friendly Halloween Make & Take Workshop

Board & Brush Creative Studio is having a DIY Halloween craft workshop on October 10th, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Materials will be provided in addition to step-by-step instructions to make beautiful pieces for your home or for a gift. Registration for the workshop is $15.