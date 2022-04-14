CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Easter is on its way and the weekend brings a host of events from egg hunts and basketball to concerts and farmers’ markets.

See the list of happenings within the next few days around the Lowcountry.

Park Circle Doggie Easter Egg Hunt

This Saturday, bring your pups out to Park Circle for an afternoon full of delicious treats.

Eggs with little prizes and treats will be spread across the Park Pets property for your furry ones to run out and grab.

Organizers will space out event sign-ups to give all dogs plenty of chances to collect a prize.

Dogs must be leased and with updated rabies tags or certifications.

The fun begins at 10 a.m.

Park Pet is located at 1021 E. Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

Ticket purchases and slot reservations can be made here.

Harlem Globetrotters World Tour

For all the hoop-lovers out there, this Saturday the Harlem Globetrotters are taking center court to show their hooping skills and signature rim-rattling dunks.

Visitors can also come out for a chance to show their skills around the net and even meet and greet their favorite Globetrotters before the game starts.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the events start at 7 p.m.

The event will be held at the North Charleston Coliseum and visitors will also have to pay for parking.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Doom Flamingo + Little Stranger

Taking over the entire Charleston Pour House venue on Saturday are Doom Flamingo and Little Strangers!

Charleston music lovers can come out and enjoy sounds from Miami Beach poolside lounge vibes and hip hop to indie-pop from the Charleston-based Human Resources band and more hip-hop from Skip-Lo.

All ages are welcome to the show, however, attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 18 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge that must be paid at the door.

The show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $47.50.

No re-entry is allowed, and free off-site parking will be available at McLeod Plantation with shuttles being provided. Parking at McLeod will open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Cars left overnight can be picked up at 9 a.m. the next morning.

Attendees can bring chairs, blankets, and small purses to designated areas.

No outside food or drink, firearms, knives, drugs, or paraphernalia is permitted.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

We Stand with Ukraine: A Benefit

This Saturday Wando River Grill is hosting a grassroots benefits to raise money for Ukrainians impacted by the recent conflict abroad.

The benefit will also have all-you-can-eat oysters served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., live music from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., drink specials, a silent auction, raffles, and a cornhole tournament.

100% of the proceeds will go to benefit efforts in Ukraine.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.

Wando River Grill is located at 133 Nautical Lane in Mount Pleasant.