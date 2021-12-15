Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in December 🎁

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just another week until Christmas! In the meantime, check out some events happening this weekend:

Parties!🎉

Baker & Brewer’s 2nd Annual Holiday Warm-Up

On December 19th, Baker & Brewer will have its Holiday Warm-Up Event that will include a vendor market and live music.

Joining the music line-up are Mike Martine & The Beautiful Mess, The V-Tones, and Dallas Baker & Friends. Warm holiday beverages, tasty treats, and pizza will be served.

Everything starts at 1 p.m. More information can be found here.

Loverboy Party

Uptown Social will have its Loverboy Party on December 17th featuring cast members from Bravo’s Summer House.

Guests can come out for a VIP Meet & Greet with Loverboy founders Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke and Summer House’s Amanda Batula. The party will have bottomless Loverboy cans and all-you-can-eat pizza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Loverboy will have giveaways throughout the evening.

DJ Dollamenu will be on the rooftop from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with The Midnight City Band taking the main stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Markets! 🛍️

Holiday Holy City Vintage Market

On December 19th, The Royal American will host its Holiday Holy City Vintage Market.

More than 30 vendors will gather from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tarot card readings, live music, vintage displays, and more.

Adopt + Shop Holiday Market

On December 18th, Firefly Distillery will have its Adopt & Shop Holiday Market.

Partners including Precious Paws, Berkeley Animal Center, Carolina Coonhound, Libby and Mace’s Place, and Save the Clefts will be present at the event

Guests will be able to buy gifts from market vendors, adopt dogs from local shelters and rescues, and eat delicious foods. The distillery will also offer tastings from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event starts at noon.

D-I-Y!🎄

Mats & Mimosas DIY Doormat Workshop

For those in a crafting mood, Board & Brush will host its Mats & Mimosas DIY Doormat Workshop on December 18th. Guests can choose from different designs and bring along a bottle of their favorite champagne.

Materials will be provided along with step-by-step instructions to create a custom doormat for their homes.

The cost for the workshop is $40.

Have a run! 🏃

5k McElveen Cocoa Cup at Nexton

Fleet Feet will host its Cocoa Cup at Nexton on December 18th.

Runners will travel around Nexton’s scenic course with over 2,500 people and enjoy each other’s company at a post-race party and awards ceremony. Hot chocolate will be served, along with holiday festivities for families to enjoy.

All participating runners will receive a Nike hoodie, a free cocoa mug, and more goodies. Proceeds of the 5K will go towards the East Cooper Community Outreach and Lowcountry Food Bank.

Race packets can be picked up at Fleet Feet on December 16, or December 17 at their Mount Pleasant and Summerville locations, respectfully.

Registration is required. More information can be found here.