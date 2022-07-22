The study, released by U.S. News and World Report, placed San Diego firmly at the top. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The weekend has arrived and if you’re a foodie, try a bite from a vegan food truck, or maybe your zen on with some brewery yoga.

Whatever you’re feeling, check out this list to see what’s happening this weekend!

Bangin Vegan Eats Foods Truck + Little Sprout

Try out some “bangin” food this Saturday with vegan eats and sweet treats!

The Bangin Vegan Eats Food Truck and Little Sprout Bakery are popping up at Snafu taproom to serve up some tasty favorites from smothered nachos and juicy burgers to cookies and cupcakes!

Snafu Brewing is located at 3280 Industry Drive.

Hatha & Hops Brewery Yoga

Channel your inner zen, then chill out with beer this Sunday!

Head out to Two Blokes Brewing for some yoga and a beer.

Registration is $15 to include a pint or $12 without.

Children are welcome! (They just can’t get a pint)

The class starts at 11 a.m. Two Blokes Brewing is located at 547 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

Artcelium Fest: Summer Edition

Take a drive to Woodlands Nature Reserve for the Artcelium Fest happening Sunday!

The popular event will feature over 20 local artists putting on performances from live glass blowing and painting, to soup making and mushroom growing.

There will also be plenty of music and workshops to participate in!

Stick around for a bit afterward for a Camping After Party!

The event, set for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., is open to all ages. Leashed dogs are welcome!

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

A layout of the event can be viewed here.

Woodlands Nature Reserve is located at 4279 Ashley River Road.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.