CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hamilton, an anime film festival, and a weekend full of farmers’ markets!

Need weekend plans? Check out this list of events happening in the next few days.

Hamilton

The national tour of Hamilton makes a stop in the Lowcountry! The popular performance is showing at the North Charleston Coliseum through July 24.

Hamilton is part of a “Best of Broadway” series happening at NCPAC.

Specific show times and ticket prices can be found at ticketmaster.com

3rd Annual Anime Film Fest

Calling all anime fans! This Saturday, Charleston Music Hall will host its 3rd Annual Animal Film Festival.

The all-day event will feature screenings of popular anime favorites: Ponyo, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke. Both English and dubbed versions of the films will be shown.

Screenings will run from 1 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Films can be viewed at $12 each or a three-film pass can be purchased for $30.

A free poster is included in the three-film pass!

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero, anime, and manga or cosplay outfits!

Tickets can be purchased here.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.

Sunday Garten Market

Swing by Bay Street Biergarten this Sunday and check out the Sunday Garten Market!

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop and eat from some of the best local vendors while enjoying some brunch and music.

Bay Street Biergarten is located at 549 East Bay Street in Charleston.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.