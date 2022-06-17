CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration of Juneteenth, vintage rock music and more farmers markets! Check out what events are happening this weekend in the Lowcountry.

Juneteenth Family Fest

This Saturday, head out to Riverfront Park to celebrate Juneteenth!

Bring your family and friends out to the Juneteenth Family Fest to enjoy a day-long celebration with several activities, live performances, art displays, games, and food.

Non-profit organizations, local vendors and historical black colleges and universities will also be present at the event.

Don’t leave early! Stay a little while for the grand fireworks show!

Also, don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and plenty of bug spray.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event kicks off at 3 p.m.

Riverfront Park is located at 1061 Everglades Avenue in North Charleston.

The Orange Constant

The Orange Constant is taking the deck stage over at Charleston Pour House for evening full of vintage rock with a twist.

The group will perform two sets.

All ages are welcome to the show, however, attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 18 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge (in addition to the ticket price) that must be paid at the door.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sea Island Farmers Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles, and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.