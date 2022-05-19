CHARLESTON, S.C. – This weekend is filled with food, music, shopping, fundraising, and family-friendly events.

Check out what’s happening this weekend around the Lowcountry.

Charleston Night Bazaar

This Saturday, had out to Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and enjoy local artisans, food crafters, libations, and shopping.

Locals can shop for jewelry, vintage, bath and body, pet products, and more while enjoying fare and drinks provided by Edmund’s Oast.

The Charleston Night Bazaar will happen each third Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company is located at 1505 King Street in Downtown Charleston.

The Lumineers: BRIGHTSIDE World Tour

The Lumineers will bring its BRIGHTSIDE World Tour to the Credit One Stadium in Daniel Island this Saturday.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Credit One Stadium is located at 161 Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island.

Flow Tribe at Charleston Pour House

This Saturday, Flow Tribe is taking the deck stage over at Charleston Pour House for an evening full of New Orleans-style funk and soul music.

The group will perform two sets.

All ages are welcome to the show, however, attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Attendees under 18 are subject to a $5 cash-only surcharge (in addition to the ticket price) that must be paid at the door.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston

Charleston Team Hope Walk

This Saturday, The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will bring back the Charleston Team Hope Walk.

Charleston Team Hope Walk is part of a national fundraising event occurring in more than 100 cities nationwide.

The walk will happen at James Island County Park, starting at 10 a.m.

James Island County Park is located at 871 Riverland Drive.

Family and Community Empowerment Day

Colleton County School District is hosting a Family Empowerment Day this Saturday.

The event will have food, games, music, a job fair, prizes, vendors, COVID vaccinations, and more at Colleton County Middle School.

Colleton County Middle School is located at 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive in Walterboro.

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday.

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday.

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.