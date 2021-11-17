Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in November 🚲

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bike rides, oysters, Christmas tree lightings and beer! See what’s happening this weekend in the Lowcountry.

Bring out the bikes and enjoy the views 🚲

Cross the Cut Ride

Charleston Moves will have its Cross the Cut Ride on November 20. Cross the Cut is a police-escorted bicycle ride over the Wappoo Cut Bridge, Maybank Highway, Folly Road, Camp Road, Riverland Drive and Woodland Shores Road.

The bike ride offers an opportunity to comfortably enjoy the views of Wappoo Creek while supporting the work for safe, equitable and critical connections.

After the bike ride, there will be a gathering at Maybank Public House’s outdoor beer garden with brunch available to purchase.

Those interested must are asked to RSVP in advance. Check in will be the day-of at 10 a.m.

Like oysters? 🦪

Fall Fest & First Oyster Roast

On November 21, there will be a Fall Fest and Oyster Roast at the Tattooed Moose in Johns Island. The event will have all you can eat oysters, a beer truck, jump castles, a mechanical shark, wrecking ball and face painting. Join in on the shark riding competition for a chance to win moose money!

A variety of beer can purchased from the beer truck for $5, wristbands for the inflatatble and mechanical shark can be purchased for $5, all you can eat oysters is offered at $25, and face painting for $5-$10.

The Tattooed Moose Johns Island is located at 338 Maybank Highway. The event begins at 2 p.m.

7th Annual Oyster Roast and Chili & Mac n Cheese Cook-Off

On November 21, The Point will have its 7th Annual Oyster Roast beginning at 12 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase at ThePointIs.org for $35. Children 10 and under are admitted free.

Join in for an event full of oysters, chili, mac and cheese and live music!

The Point is located at 2414 Rockland Avenue in Wadmalaw Island. Attendees are asked to carpool as parking is limited.

Up for some beer pong? 🍻

Charleston Beer Week Yard Pong Tournament

The Charleston Beer Week Yard Pong Tournament will return to Commonhouse Aleworks on November 20, after a few-year hiatus. Participation in the tournament is free and spectators are welcome.

Teams must check in at 12:30 p.m as the tournament begins at 1 p.m.

The tournament is planning to have up to 48 two-person teams and will run single elimination style matches. Trophies will be given for those who place 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Commonhouse Aleworks is located at 4831 Ohear Avenue in North Charleston.

Feeling the holiday spirit? 🎄

Lights Up

Mount Pleasant Town Centre will have its Lights Up event on November 20, starting at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a laser light show and the lighting of the centre’s 40-foot Christmas tree. There will also be live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir and Orchestra and Gravel Road.

Attendees can also enjoy delicious treats and drinks available from MPTC’s area restaurants.

The event will take place in front of the Belk Store.