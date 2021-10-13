Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in October 🥏

Like any other activity, disc golf has a whole glossary of unique terms to the activity. To understand the sport, it’s best to familiarize yourself with as many disc golf terms as possible.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all disc golfers, fashion trendsetters, lovers of beer, and more! Check out this line-up of events happening this weekend:

Fun for the family! 🥏

3rd Annual Park Circle Disc Golf Tournament

Hosted by JDM Properties and the Lucey Mortgage Corporation, there will be a disc golf tournament at Park Circle in North Charleston on October 16th, welcoming players of all skill levels. In this tournament, players will play 18 holes on the Park Circle Disc Golf Course. After the 18 holes, there will be an after-party at Commonhouse Aleworks to turn in scorecards, enjoy live music, food and drinks. Winners will be given team prizes, individual prizes, and contest prizes.

Teams and individuals are welcome to register. Teams must have at least two players but no more than five. Those playing solo will be paired with other disc golfers to make a full team of five. Those who register will receive a packet, special swag, opportunities to win prizes, and admission to the after-party at Commonhouse Aleworks. Registration opens at 8:15 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9 a.m. Players are to bring their own discs and masks to wear as needed throughout the day. The disc golf course is located at 4800 East Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

Children’s Day Festival

On October 17th, the Town of Mount Pleasant will have its Annual Children’s Day Festival at Park West Recreation Complex. Presented by Publix and hosted by East Cooper schools, the festival will have carnival games, rides, slides, live entertainment, pony rides, games, and more. Admission is free, and complimentary parking is available at Cario Middle School, Charles Pinckney/Laurel Hill, and Kids Teeth and Children’s Discovery Center. Food concessions will be on-site, and shuttles will run throughout the day.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1251 Park West Boulevard.

Support a good cause 💙

Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails

In observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mount Pleasant Town Centre (MPTC) and Roper St. Francis present the 3rd Annual Pink Promenade, special catwalk, and cocktails fundraiser on October 16th to benefit the Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program.

Tickets can be purchased for $25, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program. Ticket holders will receive two champagne cocktails and delicious brunch bites from Burtons Grill. The fashion show features styles from host and image consultant Andrea Serrano with the latest trends from favorited Town Centre stores.

There will also be a live performance by Nathan & Eva, and attendees will receive a pink passport with special offers from MPTC stores.

The show starts at 11 a.m. MPTC is located at 1218 Belk Drive. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

3rd Annual Hobcaw Blue Crab Rodeo

Catch some crabs and have a beer while raising money for a good cause! Come out for the 3rd Annual Hobcaw Creek Blue Crab Rodeo on October 16th in Mount Pleasant. Teams of two and their families are invited to participate. The team with the most crabs caught by line wins! Legal crabs are considered male, no more than five inches in size. 100% of the profits will be donated to MUSC’s Hope Unit and Hollings CAR T-cell Therapy Project. The entry fee is $100, and each team will receive a t-shirt.

After the rodeo, kick back with a crab boil at the Kenny Shack at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy some Frose by Co-op and Beer, a food truck, Pelican’s SnoBalls, football, and a 40-foot obstacle course for the little ones.

To register, email hobcawcreekbcr@gmail.com or text (843) 409-4955. The event begins at 4 p.m at 501 Hobcaw Bluff Drive.

Cold beer and competition! 🍺

Rusty Bull Oktoberfest Steinhoisting Competition

Join the folks over at Rusty Bull Brewing for their inaugural Oktoberfest party on October 16th at 6 p.m.

The event features a steinhoisting competition with a $10 entry fee. There will be live music, Wonder Bar pints on sale for $4, and crowler fill-ups selling for $9. Featured foods include bratwurst sausages, kraut, schnitzels, and pretzels with beer cheese.

Those participating in the stein-hoisting competition will receive beers and mug club prices all day. The top 3 finishers keep their mugs and the winner gets a custom Rusty Bull Bicycle.

The event is free to attend. Steinhoiting participants must pay the entry fee. Rusty Bull Brewing is located at 3005 West Montague Avenue, Suite 110, in North Charleston.

Sam Adams Oktoberfest & Steinhoisting Competition

Charleston Sports Pub is teaming up with Sam Adams for another Oktoberfest and Steinhoisting competition on October 16th. The event begins at 2 p.m. Sign up for the stein-hoisting competition for a chance to win nice prizes and giveaways. Cold beer and delicious food specials will be featured as well.

Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley is located at 1124 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.