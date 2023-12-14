CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters are keeping an eye on a coastal storm that will likely bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the Lowcountry over the weekend.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, cross the Florida peninsula, and move into – or near – South Carolina on Sunday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said rain, wind, high surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion are potential threats depending on the storm’s eventual path.

Rain will begin to move into the area Saturday night with a breeze kicking in during the day. The heaviest rain is expected to increase on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph. Tidal flooding and high surf are also likely.

“We’re going to have a fairly strong onshore wind over the next couple of days that gets even stronger late Saturday into Sunday in response to the developing storm that moves right up through the Carolinas and into the mid-Atlantic states,” said Marthers.

While it’s too early to tell the exact rain amounts right now, 2-3 inches of rain is not out of the question.