CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston and Charleston County ahead of the heavy rain and high wind expected this weekend.

“We are expecting high winds, around 15-20 mile per hour sustained. Potentially gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Depending on the track of the storm of course,” explained Ben Almquist, the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston. “We’re looking at potentially five inches of rain in some areas but we’re expecting closer to around three to four inches for the most part.”

That, plus an expected 7.6-foot high tide on Sunday is putting parts of the city at risk for flooding, according to Almquist.

“So, right now we’re coordinating a lot of our resources. Working with police, fire, some of our public service agencies. Making sure that we’ve got all the people on hand that we’re going to need,” Almquist told News 2.

While the emergency director said they are prepared to deploy road barriers in case of flood water, he asked people to be alert and avoid some of the typical problem areas as best as possible.

“King and Huger. Calhoun Street is going to flood, you know around the hospital district, we’re going to expect standing water. Also, some of our other boroughs. Johns Island, James Island, West Ashley – those are going to see flooding areas as well,” Almquist told News 2.

Charleston County is also on top of the situation.

“We have a 24-7 duty officer so as far as command and control and resource support, we are going to monitor and respond as appropriately,” said Ben Webster, the county’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management.

Both emergency officials advise to stay home during the storm to keep yourself and first responders safe. They also recommend securing outdoor furniture and Christmas decorations. Officials caution against driving through flood water.