CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires.

The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials.

State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center within 180 days after the draw date on the ticket, meaning the last chance for a lottery player to claim this Powerball prize is by 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the July 6 drawing. The winning numbers are: 32 – 36 – 49 – 62 – 69 Powerball®: 13

If the prize is not claimed, the winnings will be deposited into the Education Lottery Account which supports educational programs in South Carolina.

For more information on how to claim the prize, click here.