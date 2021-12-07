“Weird Al” to make tour stop at the Charleston Gaillard Center in 2022

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic poses in the press room after winning Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for Squeeze Box: The Complete Words of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the strangest men in music is coming to the Charleston Gaillard Center next summer.

“Weird Al” Yankovic announced “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-advised Vanity Tour” this month, with a stop scheduled in Charleston on August 14, 2022.

The tour marks Weird Al’s return to the concert stage since his popular ‘Strings Attached’ tour in 2019, where he was placed alongside a full symphony orchestra.

“Weird Al promises to deliver a different setlist every night, with no two shows the same,” organizers said. “Rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10th, and start at $39 (plus fees).

Fans can also purchase a VIP meet and greet experience that features a premium ticket in the first 15 rows, meet and greet with Weird Al after the show, early entry, and other elements.

