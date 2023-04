CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular West Ashley farmers market returns for the season Wednesday afternoon.

The West Ashley Farmers Market will open at Ackerman Park each week from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. through October 25, 2023.

“Market operations in October will conclude at 6:30 p.m./dusk,” said city leaders.

The market includes local farmers and growers, artisanal food products, rotating food trucks, and live music.

Parking for the farmers market is free.