West Ashley High School remembers football player, student shot and killed

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley High School community is remembering a football player who was shot and killed Thanksgiving morning.

The 15-year-old student, Mikell McKelvey was shot and killed at the Palmilla Apartment complex. Wildcats football coach Donnie Kiefer says he looked forward to seeing McKelvey blossom on the field.

“We’re just going to miss him. He’s an outstanding player. We were looking for big things from him in the coming season, very good player, like I said he’ll be hard to replace he really will,” said Kiefer.

Kiefer says the team must move on and try to be strong, without McKelvey. He describes McKelvey as a hard working student who earned A’s and B’s.