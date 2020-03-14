West Ashley holds 2020 South Carolina Robotics Championship

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from more than 30 high schools in the state gathered at West Ashley High School to put their robotic skills to the test.

The 2020 South Carolina VEX Robotics Championship is organized entirely by students involved in West Ashley High School’s robotics program.

The annual event is usually a qualifier for national and world competitions, but due to the coronavirus spread, the West Ashley competition was the final championship for robotics programs around the state.

“This is the state championship and unfortunately because of the big outbreak right now, they cancelled the national and world championship. So,where this used to be a qualifying event, right now, this is the end of the line. The stakes are high for the kids today. “ Nicholas Holmes, Robotics Teacher, West Ashley High School

The robotics team from Clinton High School and Southside High School were both declared state champions.