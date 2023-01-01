CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors.

Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year.

The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022.

“To all our loyal patrons and staff who were part of the journey… thank you all from the bottom of all our hearts! We will miss you,” the restaurant said in a message on New Year’s Eve, its final day of operation.

A reason for closing the popular pizza shop was not provided.