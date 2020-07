CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West County Aquatic Center will be hosting an inclusive swim night for those with disabilities and their families this Saturday, August 1.

The fee is $2 per person including chaperone and caregivers, a chaperone will be required for all participants. Children 2 and under and pass holders will be free.

Wheelchairs and water wheelchairs will be available on-site for checkout and are first come, first served.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.