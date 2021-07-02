What are the best and worst foods to feed your dog at the cookout this Fourth of July?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Everyone wants their dog to be included in the friends and family cookout during the holiday weekend. We know those puppy dog-eyes and drooling mouths are impossible to ignore, so we are going to help you find paw-fectly safe treats to share with your pups this Fourth of July!
The 5 BEST foods to share with your dog at the cookout:
- Hamburger: You guessed it, and your pup will be happy to hear this one too. Hamburger meat is a healthy and perfectly harmless option to give your dog. It’s an excellent treat and source of protein for them to enjoy with their owners this Fourth of July!
- Pulled Pork: This barbeque favorite is a safe option to share with your doggo. Leave aside the spicy sauces and seasonings before you offer your dog this yummy treat. The rich meat will satisfy your dog’s craving and make him or her feel welcomed at the cookout! Maybe even throw in some pieces of a bun for them to enjoy, too!
- Mac and Cheese: The oh-so-delicious side dish will not harm your pooch if they sneak a bite. This low-country favorite contains carbohydrates, protein, and other great nutrients making it a perfect treat. Your dog will feel rewarded after getting a spoonful of that cheesy mac.
- Pimento Cheese: This southern classic is a fine snack to feed your dog. Pimentos are non-toxic and loaded with vitamin A and C, while cheese has healthy sources of protein and calcium.
- Popsicles: If not fully packed with sugary ingredients, popsicles can be a wonderful refreshment to share with your pooch on this Fourth of July. Try making them at home using natural ingredients so you and your dog can enjoy this frosty treat.
The 5 WORST foods to share with your dog at the cookout:
- Hotdogs: You did not expect this one, did you? Because of the additional and modified ingredients in hotdogs such as citric acid, monosodium glutamate (MSG), and sodium, hotdogs are not considered a healthy choice to feed your dog.
- Baked Beans: I bet you are shocked to hear dogs should never eat baked beans! The extreme amounts of sugar and sodium in the canned good is very dangerous and unhealthy for dogs to consume. Here at News 2, we suggest you steer clear from feeding your dog baked beans this holiday weekend. Their digestive tract cannot handle these ingredients.
- Corn on the Cob: It may be more dangerous than you think to feed your dog corn on the cob. Their stomachs cannot digest corn, plus the cob can be a major choking hazard, especially for big doggos!
- Kebabs: Even though the meat on the kebab (I.e., chicken, beef, or lamb) is safe to feed your pup, make sure they don’t get a hold of the whole thing. The sharp wooden stick can be very dangerous and puncture your dog if consumed. When offering your dog a bite, make sure to also remove the onions as they can be deadly and toxic to dogs.
- Pork Ribs: Though pork is considered a great source of protein for dogs, it is not recommended to give them the entire bone to chew on. The bone may break in their mouth and splinter their throat or intestines – you definitely don’t want to make a trip to the vet this holiday weekend!