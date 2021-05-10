What are you paying across the Lowcountry in gas prices?

Local News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After Colonial Pipeline suffered from a cyber attack, many believed there could be a potential rise in gas prices.

As of now, the incident has not yet impacted has prices but could cause them to jump up to 30 cents.

Prices at the pump have recently increased nearly six cents in the past two weeks. News 2 took a look into what the average cost of gas is across the Lowcountry.

According to Gas Buddy, on average a gallon of regular gas costs:

  • $2.74/a gallon in Charleston County
  • $2.72/a gallon in Berkeley County
  • $2.72/a gallon in Georgetown County
  • $2.71/a gallon in Dorchester County
  • $2.67/a gallon in Colleton County
  • $2.65/a gallon in Williamsburg County

