What experts suggest can help to avoid the holiday blues this season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While the holidays are the most exciting time for some, for others it can be an extremely overwhelming time.

Psychiatrist and Medical Director for Mental Health Services at Trident Medical, Doctor Jeffrey Cluver said this time of year can be a lot to deal with.

“Can the holidays be an incredibly stressful and difficult time? And cause a lot of people to feel worn out and stressed and anxious, and depressed? Absolutely,” said Dr. Cluver.

However, just because these types of emotions run high during this time of year, Dr. Cluver argues data doesn’t support the case that the holidays wear us down completely. He said suicide rates are actually less frequent during the holiday season than at any other time of year.

But that doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to feel overwhelmed or stressed. If you’re feeling anxious this holiday season, there are ways to combat the holiday blues.

“People with mental illness, having family around, having the support of family, engaging with family and friends can be very helpful,” Dr. Cluver said. “It can be very therapeutic.”

But family can also be stressful. Doctors recommend limiting your engagement with some family members if it compromises your mental health at all.

The holidays can also often lead to isolation.

“People isolate themselves from people and places, and sometimes the holidays force us to be around people and places,” Dr. Cluver said. “If we don’t do that too much, it can be very helpful.”

Doctor Cluver said it’s okay to take a step back and rest.

“If it lasts longer than a few days, or especially if the holiday season comes and goes and you’re still feeling stressed, depressed, anxious… That would be a time to seek professional help,” said Dr. Cluver.

Remember that in a time of giving it’s okay to be selfish and put your needs first.