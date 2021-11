What grocery stores are open in Charleston on Thanksgiving 2021?

Supply chain issues have created shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher costs overall. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It happens to everyone. You’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner and realize you’re missing an ingredient. But before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest store, you might want to know if it’s open.

Here is a list of which grocery stores are open and when on Thanksgiving:

ALDI- CLOSED

Costco- CLOSED

Earth Fare- Open 8 AM- 2 PM

Food Lion- Open regular hours 7 AM- 10 PM

Harris Teeter- Open 6 AM- 2 PM

Piggly Wiggly– Some open 7 AM to 3 PM or 4 PM (Varies by location)

Publix- CLOSED

Sam’s Club- CLOSED

Target- CLOSED

Trader Joes- CLOSED

Walmart- CLOSED