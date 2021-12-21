What grocery stores are open on Christmas 2021?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Supply chain issues have created shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher costs overall. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute item for Christmas dinner? Did you forget to pick up cookies and milk for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest store, you might want to know if it’s open.

Here is a list of which grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

StoreChristmas Eve HoursChristmas Day Hours
ALDI9 AM- 4 PM CLOSED
Costco9 AM- 5 PMCLOSED
CVS Most open regular hours (call local store to confirm)8 AM-9 PM
Earth Fare7 AM- 6 PMCLOSED
Food Lion7 AM- 7 PMCLOSED
Harris Teeter6 AM- 7 PMCLOSED
Piggly Wiggly6 AM- 5 PM (varies by location)CLOSED
Publix7 AM- 7 PMCLOSED
Sam’s ClubOpen until 6 PMCLOSED
Target7 AM- 8 PMCLOSED
Trader Joes8 AM- 6 PMCLOSED
WalgreensVaries by locationVaries by location
Walmart6 AM- 6 PMCLOSED
Whole Foods 7 AM- 7 PMCLOSED

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES