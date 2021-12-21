What grocery stores are open on Christmas 2021?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute item for Christmas dinner? Did you forget to pick up cookies and milk for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest store, you might want to know if it’s open.
Here is a list of which grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
|Store
|Christmas Eve Hours
|Christmas Day Hours
|ALDI
|9 AM- 4 PM
|CLOSED
|Costco
|9 AM- 5 PM
|CLOSED
|CVS
|Most open regular hours (call local store to confirm)
|8 AM-9 PM
|Earth Fare
|7 AM- 6 PM
|CLOSED
|Food Lion
|7 AM- 7 PM
|CLOSED
|Harris Teeter
|6 AM- 7 PM
|CLOSED
|Piggly Wiggly
|6 AM- 5 PM (varies by location)
|CLOSED
|Publix
|7 AM- 7 PM
|CLOSED
|Sam’s Club
|Open until 6 PM
|CLOSED
|Target
|7 AM- 8 PM
|CLOSED
|Trader Joes
|8 AM- 6 PM
|CLOSED
|Walgreens
|Varies by location
|Varies by location
|Walmart
|6 AM- 6 PM
|CLOSED
|Whole Foods
|7 AM- 7 PM
|CLOSED