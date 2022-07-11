MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 moved to a temporary studio space on Monday as the station undergoes a renovation and expansion of its current studio.

The project, which will take a few weeks to complete, will include an expanded and reimagined studio allowing our team to better showcase the news, weather, and important information you count on every day.

News 2 appreciates patience from its viewers during the transition. We are excited to show you our new state-of-the-art studio in the coming weeks.