What is International Holocaust Remembrance Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- January 27 is recognized as International Holocaust Remembrance Day and commemorates the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1945.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 2005, it is a day to remember the six million Jewish people and five million others who were persecuted by the Nazis during World War II. More than one million of those victims were executed at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Since 2010, the UN has designated special themes for the commemoration. This year, that theme is ‘Memory, Dignity, and Justice’ and explores “how preserving the historical record and challenging distortion are elements of claiming justice.”

In Hebrew, Holocaust Remembrance Day is called Yom HaShoah and it is observed on the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew Calendar. In 2022, that falls on April 28.

Co-chair of the Charleston Jewish Federation’s ‘Remember Program’, Ilene Turbow, said the message of International Holocaust Memorial Day, especially education, is critical as acts of antisemitism rise across the nation.

“Anyone who thinks antisemitism is not here, growing, and increasing is turning a blind eye to the facts, Turbow said. “It is so important that we are aware of these types of horrible things that happened to people in the past so they don’t happen again

In 2020*, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,024 incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault in the United States— the third-highest year since 1979. Just last weekend, antisemitic flyers were distributed to hundreds of homes in neighborhoods in at least three different cities: Miami, Denver, and San Francisco.

“This form of antisemitism, of hate, of genocide, can’t be tolerated in any form at any time,” Turbow said.

The Charleston Jewish Federation through the ‘Remember Program’ works to connect the greater Charleston community to resources and programming to combat hate and promote Holocaust education.

A cornerstone of the program is the ‘Remember Project,’ which is made up of a cohort of 24 students from 12 different schools who serve as ambassadors for Holocaust and genocide awareness. They are also active in “Stamp Out Hate,” an initiative to get hate crime legislation passed in South Carolina. South Carolina is currently one of only two states without it.

How to get involved and remember:

“It is by remembering that we can move forward and make a better world,” Turbow said.

*This is the most recent available data from the ADL.