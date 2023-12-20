GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County says many residents are dealing with trash and debris left on the roads after the weekend storm that brought over 12 inches of rain to the county.

Georgetown County will not have a curbside debris pickup for the trash.

The county asks residents to take storm debris to the nearest recycling convenience center.

There are fifteen of these recycling centers in Georgetown County.

Click here to find information on these centers’ locations, their hours, and more information.