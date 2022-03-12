

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe weather associated with a powerful cold front will impact parts of the Lowcountry early Saturday morning.

Storm Team 2 says frequent wind gusts ranging from 25-35 mph will continue Saturday morning and speeds will increase through sunrise.

“Many will see gusts over 40 mph as the cold front crosses the region, which will cause some tree limb damage and possible power outages,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

The heaviest of rain and strong storms will likely impact the area between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., clearing out by 9:00 a.m., but those strong gusty winds will remain throughout the day.

The greatest threat associated with Saturday’s storms will be the wind including gusts up to 40 mph outside of the storms; however, an isolated tornado and hail are possible.

Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s Saturday morning into the lower 40s by Saturday night. A widespread hard freeze is expected Saturday night.