What to expect as Tropical Depression Mindy passes near SC coast Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More rain is on the way today as tropical moisture associated with Tropical Depression Mindy gets wrapped up in an approaching cold front.

Mindy will push offshore this morning to our south, keeping the heaviest rain towards the Savannah River.

Coastal areas will still see moderate to heavy rain around lunchtime today and will keep our temperatures stuck near 80 under a mainly cloudy sky.

Rain chances dwindle tonight as a cold front pushes tropical moisture (and associated rain) off the coast.

Drier and cooler air behind it will arrive by Friday morning, leading to a noticeably cooler & less humid start to the day.