CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Restaurant Week is nearing completion and restaurants all around town are serving up unique dishes to celebrate the twice-annual event that offers diners delicious bites for special prices.

In a town that boasts a wide culinary scene and always welcomes visitors, Charleston Restaurant Week gives area chefs the chance to show off for locals as they showcase new dishes and even old favorites.

Charleston Restaurant Week was designed to offer local sports a boost in business, and as the summer tourism season winds down, special prices mean area residents will have the chance to enjoy some spots they may not visit often.

The Mills House has been in downtown Charleston for nearly 200 years, but the Iron Rose restaurant inside is offering modern southern cuisine, with both lunch and dinner specials available this season.

“Some of the items we are highlighting with this year’s Charleston Restaurant Week menu are keeping with our southern, coastal, seafood-inspired dishes; we have some great pickled shrimp, as well as some late summer, early fall stone fruit salads with fresh burrata, as well as great grilled swordfish, with olives and sweet onions. We have great brown butter pound cake with rosewood strawberries,” said Gary Mennie, Food and Beverage Director at The Mills House.

Charleston Restaurant Week runs through September 17. You can find a list of participating restaurants by clicking here.