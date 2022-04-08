NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022 Air Expo will take flight this weekend at Joint Base Charleston after a four-year hiatus.

The family-friendly event offers an up-close look at dynamic aerial displays, memorable planes, and great views of the world-renowned Blue Angels.

More than a dozen plane demos will be featured throughout the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday, each day culminating in air performances by the Blue Angels.

There will also be on-the-ground displays of nearly 20 planes for your viewing at Joint Base Charleston, including the C-17, B-52, F-16, a Dreamlifter, and more.

“Our STEM Hangar will be open during the duration of the Joint Base Charleston Air Expo. All attendees are encouraged to visit, no matter their age or interests,” said organizers. “With 27 exhibitors and 50 displays, you won’t want to miss out on this showcase.”

Gates open for the event at 9:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, inbound traffic lanes will close at 1:30 p.m.; organizers say the first aerial act will begin at 12:00 p.m., and the show will end at 4:30 p.m.

EVENT LINE UP

12:00 12:06 12:17 12:30 12:39 12:49 1:20 1:33 1:49 1:55 2:11 2:27 3:15 3:30 BLACK DAGGERS C-47/C-17 FLYOVER S2S RAPTOR FW-190 FOCKE WOLFE FE-190/P-51 DOGFIGHT P-51 MUSTANG EDGE 540 H-115 VAMPIRE DH-115 VAMPIRE/MiG-17 MiG-17 F-16 DEMO TEAM C-17 DEMO TEAM FAT ALBERT BLUE ANGLES

There will be food, drink, and merchandise vendors at the expo.

While the event is free, those who will be parking on base are required to have a parking pass. Those passes have sold out and entry onto the base for the show will not be permitted for anyone who does not have one.

Organizers say the schedule is subject to change.