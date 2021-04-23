What was that? Viewer photos show SpaceX launch early Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – What was that? Did you see a mysterious bright light in the sky Friday morning?

News 2 received multiple calls and messages after seeing a bright glow beam across the sky, some thinking it may have been a UFO – have no fear, it was a SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

Below are some of the viewer photos sent to News 2 capturing the launch.

SpaceX seen over Cane Bay.

Pictures of Space X over Summerville

This morning from Mount Pleasant

Space X launch – Manny Gonzales

SpaceX launch seen over Moncks Corner

The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.

“This crew dragon is the same one that Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley flew on the very first demo 1 to the International Space Station,” said Bob Cabana, Director of Kennedy Space Center.

On this mission, Behnken’s wife, Astronaut Megan McArthur will sit in the same seat he was in during the demo trip. She says he’s shared some insight into the ride.

“So there’s not one specific thing, it’s really just been a series of tidbits along the way,” said Megan McArthur.

The trip is expected to take 24 hours and when they dock they will get straight to work.

“It’s a great time for human space flight and exploration,” said Frank De Winne, Manager of ISS Program.

It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs. The rocket was used last November on the company’s second astronaut flight.

*Portions of this story are from the Associated Press.