CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy Thanksgiving from News 2 and Storm Team 2! The holiday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers popping up in areas across the Lowcountry.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through the morning before climbing into the mid-60s by lunchtime. Things will cool down again by the evening.

“Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday with off and on showers expected,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

That means some shoppers could run into periods of rain as they hunt for deals on Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with slightly warmer temperatures expected through the weekend.

“Friday’s off-and-on showers will give way to a mixture of sun and clouds for Saturday. Rain chances return Sunday,” said Marthers.

What about that rivalry forecast? Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Clemson v Carolina game at Death Valley.