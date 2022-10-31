CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are not too many scares in the forecast for those looking to enjoy a fun night of trick-or-treating.

Ghosts and goblins can expect warm temperatures through the evening with only a few spotty showers.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said temps will be around 78 degrees as kids hit the streets in search of candy around 5:00 p.m.

Those temperatures will drop only slightly into the mid to lower 70s throughout the night.

“You won’t need a jacket or sweater to cover up your costume,” said Fowler.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday but expect plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday.