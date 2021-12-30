What will the weather be like on New Year’s Eve in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is some good news for those looking to enjoy a night of fireworks and parties on New Year’s Eve. Celebrations will be met with warm temperatures and a few clouds in the sky.

A storm system will move through the area on Thursday evening, bringing some rain and thunderstorms to parts of the Lowcountry before clearing out early Friday morning.

Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s during the day Friday with partly sunny skies. Some areas may even reach 80 degrees. Overnight lows could dip into the mid to upper 60s.

What about your firework plans Friday night? No rain is expected; wind will come from the west between 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday looks to be about the same, which is good news for those taking a traditional New Year’s Day polar plunge along the beaches.

Things will start to cool down as a cold front passes through the area on Sunday. Temperatures will dip into the lower 70s/60s with an increased chance for rain and wind. We’ll be even colder on Monday with a high of 54.