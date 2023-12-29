FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCBD)–Business owners and city officials on Folly Beach are preparing for the ultimate extravaganza this holiday weekend. It’s one of the Lowcountry’s most unique New Year’s Eve traditions.

“It is a one-of-a-kind event. We bring up a 10-foot pair of flip-flops into the sky and do a countdown as a community. You won’t see any other style of countdown like this,” said Wes Granham, a Municipal Clerk on Folly Beach.

When the clock strikes midnight on Folly Beach, a giant pair of flip-flops will drop from the sky, ringing in the new year. But the celebrations will continue throughout the evening, with a fireworks show planned for 7 p.m. The events are expected to draw large crowds, which business owners look forward to during the slow season.

“Over the past month or so, we’ve seen a slower pace of businesses because it’s cold season. I think this week, with everyone coming in, we’ve seen a little bit more business due to the folly drop, and everyone just being with family and just vacationing here,” said Chris Galloway, a general manager at Coconut Joes.

City officials say they’re ready for the crowds and are working hard to keep people safe as they celebrate the new year. The Folly Beach police department urges people to come out and enjoy themselves but to plan to be safe and responsible.

“So New Year’s is a prime example where officers will be out watching for people who had too much to drink or get behind the wheel throughout this county, and this nation has a plan. It’s way too easy these days with Uber, Lyft, and normal Taxis or just having sober friends,” said Andrew Gilreath, chief and director of public safety on Folly Beach.

The event will take place on Sunday. The fireworks show will begin on the beach at 7 p.m., and the Flip-flop drop will start at midnight on Center Street.