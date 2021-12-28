When can I set off fireworks where I live?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Did the end-of-year fireworks begin a little bit earlier in your neighborhood? Many people across the Lowcountry shared messages online and in community groups after hearing the pop and sizzle of fireworks on Christmas Eve and in the days following.

Is that allowed? You might be surprised to find out many local municipalities allow fireworks a little more often than you would imagine.

Before you run out and purchase a box of fireworks, it’s important to know where you can – and cannot – set off fireworks in the Lowcountry on New Year’s Eve.

City of North Charleston – Setting off fireworks is legal year-round from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and on holidays like New Year’s Eve and the 4th of July, you can set them off until 1:00 a.m.

City of Hanahan – setting off firecrackers is only legal five days of the year: Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and July 4 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:59 p.m.

Town of Mount Pleasant – You can set off fireworks the day before and the day after a holiday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant, and between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on James Island.

Town of Summerville – People living in town limits can shoot fireworks any day between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and on the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Purchasing and setting off fireworks in the City of Charleston and on most of the islands is prohibited. This includes Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, West Ashley, and the peninsula. You can use sparklers.

Fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. for the 4th of July in unincorporated Dorchester County. There are no laws set in unincorporated Charleston County.

If you are unsure, it’s always a safe idea to check with your local government or your Homeowners Association before setting off any fireworks.