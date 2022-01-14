When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale?

Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the U.S. are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts continue to quickly and cleverly adapt their selling methods to replace the iconic, in-person cookie booths with new, innovative options. For the 2022 season, councils are monitoring local data and mandates and are prepared for a successful season of cookie selling, whether digitally or in-person. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina kick off the cookie season on Saturday.

The organization estimates that girls in the 26-county council will sell approximately 450,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year alone. In 2021, Girl Scouts in the Tri-county council averaged 448 boxes sold per girl, and girls who sold over 4,000 boxes were rewarded with a Bahamas cruise.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 cookie season in the Lowcountry:

New cookies

This year, the Girl Scouts are introducing two new cookies to their delicious lineup. The first, called Adventurefuls, is described as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.” The other is called “ToastYay” which is a “French toast inspired” cookie. All the classic favorites will still be available including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Lemonades.

How to purchase in person

There are a few ways to buy Girl Scout cookies this season. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out if and how she’s selling cookies. Also beginning Jan. 15, you can enter your zip code at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, purchase cookies from a local troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

How to purchase online

  • You can buy cookies online using any Girl Scout’s Digital Cookie site. Simply reach out and ask them for a link.
  • You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to recieve a link to purchase.

