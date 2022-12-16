CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Cold temperatures are beginning to set in across the Lowcountry, and shelters will soon be opening their doors to those with no warm place to go.

Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit and during inclement weather between December and March.

The shelters are open to any individual who needs a safe, warm place to spend the night, providing cots, blankets, pillows, and often one or two hot meals. Some shelters have capacity limits and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is a list of warming shelters that are currently open*:

Charleston County

Aldersgate UMC located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston will be open on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The Charleston Area Regional Transporation Authority (CARTA) will provide free transportation to and from the shelter on Route 13. Drop off and pick up will be at the Remount Road/Allison Avenue stop.

The shelter has a capacity of 75 and is open to men, women, and children, but pets are not allowed. Admission takes place from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and the center will close at 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

For more information, call 843-744-0283.

Dorchester County

Seacoast Church located at 301 E. N. 5th Street in Summerville will be open on Sunday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 19.

TriCounty Links will provide free transportation to the Dorchester County shelter on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights when the shelter is open.

The shelter is open to men, women, and children, but no pets are allowed. Admission takes place from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and guests must leave the shelter by 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

For more information, call 843-461-2389.

*Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as additional information becomes available.