CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost the last week of pride month! You still time to get your pride festivities in with the Annual Charleston Pride Parade kicking off this Saturday!

This Saturday will be packed with vibrant pride events happening all through Charleston!

First on the line-up is the Annual Charleston Pride Parade, starting at 9 a.m. The parade starts at Wragg Square and will end at Market Street. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a fun-loving spirit so you can “Be Who You Are” at this lively event!

The fun doesn’t stop after the parade! Continue the festivities at more Charleston Pride events:

The Ryder Hotel Pride Pool Party

Break out the swimwear and bring your cool vibes to the Little Palm PRIDE Party happening Saturday at the Ryder Hotel.

Enjoy small bites, cocktail specials, and beats spinning all afternoon by DJ Crystal Guysir.

The fun starts at 2 p.m. at The Ryder Hotel, located at 237 Meeting Street.

Palmetto Brewing Company After Parade Party

Need a refreshing brew after the parade? Palmetto Brewing Company will host an after-party special at noon.

Enjoy live music, craft beer, and cool pride gear for sale if you need to stock up! The Charleston Brewery District trolley will also be rolling through from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Don’t forget to sport your best pride fit to get a special offer!!

Palmetto Brewing Company is located at 289 Huger Street in Charleston.

What’s a pride celebration without drag performances?! There’s three drag shows happening you can catch this Saturday:

Disney Pride Drag Show

Calling all Disney lovers! John King Grill & Bar will host the Disney Pride Drag Show Saturday evening at 5 p.m. Hosted by the fabulous Venus Alexander, you’ll be in for a treat with performances by some of the fiercest drag queens.

You must be at least 18 to enter the bar. There’s also a $10 cover charge.

John King is located at 428 King Street in Charleston.

Sugar and Spice Drag Show

Catch the “Green Party” at the Tin Roof Saturday night hosted by leading ladies Miss Sugar Shesha Manson and Mistress Spice Mira Shatters.

The show will have high-spirited performances all while raising money for the Lowcountry LGBTQ+ community with games and prizes.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and guests must be at least 21 to enter the bar. Admission is $10.

Tin Roof is located at 1117 Magnolia Road in West Ashley.

Broadway Baby’s Drag Show

Take a drive to Ladson and visit The Hive for the Broadway Baby’s Drag Show!

The show will be hosted by Carmella Monet Monroe with performances by Honey Due, Medusa Chaos, and special guest Ava Clear.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m. Guests must be at least 21 to enter. There’s also a $5 cover charge.

The Hive is located at 9422 US-78 in Ladson.